Tottenham blasts offensive chants at Old Trafford

Tottenham Hotspur are collaborating with local law enforcement and stadium security to track down fans involved in “disgraceful” anti-gay chants during their 3-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In a statement, Spurs condemned the behavior, stating, “This is entirely intolerable, deeply offensive, and not an appropriate way to support the team.”

“The Club will be working closely with the Police and stewards to identify anyone instigating or joining in with the chanting — we shall take the strongest possible action in accordance with our Sanctions and Banning Policy.”

Tottenham has encouraged fans at Premier League matches to confidentially report any incidents they witness to the club.

“We shall be continuing our work with our LGBTQ+ supporters’ association, Proud Lilywhites, to ensure a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans on matchdays,” the club said.

“We all have a responsibility to act as ambassadors of Tottenham Hotspur, and discrimination of any kind has no place at our club.”