Tottenham’s £65million club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele has left the club by mutual consent after joining the club five years ago.

The Frenchman joined on a six-year deal from Lyon as part of a summer spending spree under former boss Mauricio Pochettino but last played for the Premier League side in 2022.

Ndombele, 27, has spent the last three seasons out on loan: first back with Lyon, then in Italy with Napoli where he helped the club to their first league title in 33 years.

As a permanent deal was not forthcoming, Ndombele and Tottenham have agreed to a termination of his deal which had further a year left to run.

During his loan spells away from Tottenham, Ndombele played 40 times for Napoli during their Serie A title winning season in 2022-23.

The midfielder made only eight league starts during the campaign.

Ndombele played 26 times for Galatasaray last season, but made just four starts in the league as the club were crowned Turkish Super Lig winners.