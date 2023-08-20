“Touch not my anointed ones…”, criminal dies after stealing Pastor’s car!

TWO criminals of Lusaka and Kitwe have learnt the the all-too-conmon Biblical verse, “Touch not my anointed and to my prophet, do no harm”, the hard way.

One has died instantly while the other is battling for his life in hospital with broken legs and other life-threatening injuries after the car they snatched at gunpoint from a Pastor overturned.

According to police, the duo who have been identified as Max and Gift Mulenga aged 26 extended their criminal activities activities to Chipata in Eastern Province where they identified

Pastor Adams Mwale as their victim with their eyes fixed on his white Mazda.

And so in Thursday the two criminals saw on opportunity to strike and put their God-forsaken plan into action.

Armed with a pistol, the two criminals ambushed the man of the cloth as he came to praying for a sick congregant, at gunpoint tossed him and his Bible out of the car and sped off from the scene.

With Max on the wheel as they sped off on Mfuwe Road, one driving error threw the vehicle in a violent flip in which an angel of death quickly extracted one of the criminal’s soul’s.

Gift will have the heavens to thank as he held on to the gift of life but maybe not for long as he survived with fractured legs a cut on the left heel, bruises on the forehead and general body pains as confirmed by Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga.

He is currently chained to a hospital bed while receiving treatment Chipata Central Hospital under police guard.

Hamoonga revelation that from the extremely damaged vehicle, police recovered a black Glock pistol serial number SLC 729 with 13 rounds of ammunition that the criminals used in the commission of the crime.

Kalemba