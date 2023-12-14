Tough times ahead,but Zambia will get the $184m -IMF



Zambia may access the US$184-million dollar financing from the International Monetary Fund -IMF- before the end of this month.



IMF Spokesperson JULIE KOZACK says Zambia’s performance under the IMF programme and the agreement in principle with official creditors on the Memorandum of Understanding is sufficient to bring this review to the fund’s Board toward the end of this month.



Ms. KOZACK says the approval of the review by the IMF’s Executive Board will give Zambia access to the 184 million dollars in financing under the programme.



She says Zambia’s economy is showing resilience as Real Gross Domestic Product -GDP- growth is now projected at 4.3 percent this year and 4.7 percent next year.