TRACTOR ACCIDENT KILLS TWO NEW APOSTOLIC CHURCH MEMBERS, INJURES 35

TWO members of the New Apostolic Church in Sioma District of Western Province have died after a tractor that was taking them to a Christmas party had accident yesterday.

Thirty 35 other members survived the accident but with serious injuries and are admitted to Nangweshi and Senanga hospitals.

Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale has confirmed the accident which he says

happened at about 18:20 hours at Namangolwa area along Kalongola – Kaungalweti road in Sioma District.

Mwale explained that the church had hired a Ministry of Agriculture tractor to ferry its members to Christmas party in Nalolo District.

With 40 passengers on board, the ill-fated tractor hit the road but as it decended a hill, driver Tiyeho Tiyeho aged 29 lost control causing the the trailer to detach from the tractor and went off and overturned throwing passangers to the ground.

“Due to the impact, two passangers sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Nangweshi Hospital,” Mwale stated.

Mwale identified one of the deceased Kaunda Mutumbu aged 22 of Mashika area in Sioma District while the other male is yet to be identified.

