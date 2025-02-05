TRADE EXPERT WARNS ONGOING CONFLICT IN DRC COULD HAVE FAR-REACHING CONSEQUENCES ON REGIONAL TRADE



Trade Expert Trevor Simumba has warned that the ongoing conflict in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC could have far-reaching consequences on regional trade.





Mr. Simumba in an interview with Phoenix News highlights that the conflict is threatening stability in both East Africa and the Southern African Development Community-SADC region, leading to a redirection of vital resources from development projects to military spending.



He cautions that growing tensions between Rwanda and several East African nations may escalate, placing additional strain on regional trade and cooperation.





Mr. Simumba has called on regional leaders to take immediate and decisive steps to end the conflict, emphasizing Zambia’s unique role as a neutral party capable of mediating peace efforts.





He has also urged African leaders to leverage existing trade partnerships to foster lasting peace, ensuring the region remains focused on economic growth and development.



PN