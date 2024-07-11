TRADE UNIONS FOR STAFF AT UNZA URGE MANAGEMENT TO POSTPONE START OF SECOND SEMESTER

The three trade unions representing University of Zambia (UNZA) staff have issued a joint statement urging the university management to postpone the start of the second semester until all outstanding terminal benefits are paid in full.

Dr. Andrew Phiri, President of the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU), speaking on behalf of UNZALARU, UNZAAWU, and UNZAPROSU, has emphasized that students should not be allowed to return for the second semester until this critical demand is met.

According to Dr. Phiri, the government currently owes the university K836 million in terminal benefits. This figure includes K617 million in local superannuation funds and K267 million in NAPSA contributions.

Expressing frustration with the lack of progress, Dr. Phiri has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene directly, citing the Minister of Education’s failure to address the issue.

Dr. Phiri delivered this message during a protest held to highlight the nine-year backlog of unpaid terminal benefits owed to UNZA lecturers.