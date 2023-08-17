TRADERS DENOUNCE KITWE CITY COUNCIL’S PLANS TO MODERNIZE CHISOKONE MARKET

The controversy over the modernization of Kitwe’s Chisokone market has resurfaced, with over 200 traders today denouncing the Kitwe City Council’s plans to demolish, rebuild and rent out the shops they currently own.

According to a statement issued by the affected traders’ representative, Moses Mushikita in Kitwe today, the Kitwe City Council plans to seize shops from the 200 traders without any meaningful consultations with stakeholders, while lacking transparency around the ownership and the type of shops to be built.

The traders, who converged at Chisokone today, have collectively petitioned Minister of Local Government, Garry Nkombo, to compel the Kitwe City Council to conduct genuine consultations with stakeholders before executing any decisions about the trading facility.

Meanwhile, Pastor Duncan Simuchimba and former Zambia National Marketers’ Association General Secretary Enoch Chifuta, who have been trading in Chisokone for over 25 years have suggested that the local authority allows the traders to build the shops themselves according to council specifications.

Efforts to get Kitwe mayor Mpasa Mwaya proved futile by broadcast time as her mobile phone went unanswered.

PHOENIX NEWS