TRADING IN LIQUEFIED PETROLEUM GAS (LPG) WITHOUT A VALID LICENCE FROM ERB IS ILLEGAL-ERB



Here are the highlights from the press release by ERB Public Relations Manager, Namukolo Kasumpa;



✅The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has warned the public that trading in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) without a valid licence from the ERB is illegal and a serious offence under the Energy Regulation Act Number 12 of 2019.



✅Engaging in unlicensed LPG trading not only violates the Law, but also poses significant risks to the safety of traders, consumers and surrounding communities.



✅ERB-licensed traders are required to follow strict safety regulations, including employing trained personnel, using approved equipment and ensuring proper handling, storage and distribution of LPG.



✅Violating this regulation may result in enforcement actions, including prosecution and upon conviction, offenders could face up to five (5) years in prison, a fine of 500,000 penalty units or both, as outlined in Section 10 (2) of the Energy regulation Act no. 12 of 2019.



✅All individuals and businesses involved in the LPG trade should regularise their operations by obtaining the necessary ERB licences.



✅Those found operating unlawfully will face arrest and prosecution, with the prescribed penalties strictly enforced.



✅Consumers are advised to purchase LPG products only from ERB-licensed traders to ensure quality, safety and recourse in the event of any LPG-related issues.



✅Stakeholders and members of the public are encouraged to report suspected unlicensed LPG traders or any safety concerns regarding LPG products and services.



✅Reports can be made through the ERB offices in Lusaka, Kitwe, Livingstone and Kasama, or via the ERB Toll-Free Line 8484 and official social media platforms.



✅The ERB is committed to ensuring the safety and legality of LPG sales to protect consumers and promote the responsible development of the energy sector.