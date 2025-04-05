TRADITIONAL HEALER ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY IMPREGNATING HIS 17-YEAR-OLD BIOLOGICAL DAUGHTER





Police in Choma, Southern Province have arrested a 39-year-old traditional healer from Bailoni compound for allegedly impregnating his 17-year-old biological daughter.





Southern Province Police Commissioner Auxencio Daka says the incident occurred between 2023 and 2024 in Chongwe, Lusaka and that the victim has since given birth to a baby boy, who is now two-weeks.





Mr. Daka says the suspect was apprehended yesterday, April 3, 2025, and is currently in lawful custody, awaiting court appearance.





He has explained that the victim’s mother filed a complaint at Choma central police station on April 2, 2025, stating that her daughter was sexually abused by her biological father during a visit to Chongwe in 2023, following the couple’s divorce.