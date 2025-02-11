TRADITIONAL HEALER SEXUALLY ABUSES GIRL FOOTBALLERS ON CLAIMS OF HELPING THEM WIN MAJOR TOURNAMENT.



The Men’s Network for Gender and Development in Chongwe has uncovered a shocking sexual abuse scandal in Muluuko Village. A traditional healer allegedly defiled five girls, aged 12-14, from a local girls’ football team.An alert team of Boys Network members followed up the matter and reported the incident.



The healer convinced the girls to sleep at his house, promising they would win their football tournament the next day. Around 10 pm, he instructed them to come to the bush, one by one, holding a ball. One girl discovered the healer had removed his underwear and demanded she do the same. He then sexually assaulted her.



The healer threatened the victims not to disclose the abuse to anyone. All five girls were abused throughout the night. After the assaults, the healer told them to return to sleep and prepare for the tournament the next day.



As an organization working to prevent gender-based violence, we warn men with abusive behavior that our trained boys are vigilant and will report any abuse against women and girls.



Last year, our Boys Network rescued 12 girls from harmful marriages and encouraged them to return to school. We commend the Boys Network for their outstanding work.



Nelaon Banda, National Coordinator