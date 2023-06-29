TRADITIONAL LEADER CALLS FOR REDUCED PUBLIC HOLIDAYS AND INCREASED BUSINESS HOURS

June 29th, 2023

LUKULU – Senior Chief Anang’anga Imwiko of Lukulu and Mitete has advised Government to consider introducing a 24hr business environment in order to keep the country’s economic wheels running non stop.



And Anang’anga Imwiko says the recent debt restructuring by the Bilateral lenders should lead to a shift in the country’s commercial and social activities.



Speaking at his Palace when he received UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda yesterday, the Chief said the economic status of the country does not support excessive public holidays hence the need to scrap some of them and allow for continous running of economic wheels.



He cited the manufacturing sector as one that needs to run non-stop by increasing working hours to avoid the stop gaps being currently experienced saying this trend has a negative effect on economic development.



He said this will double the country’s production output and increase on its export capacity.

And on the recently announced debt restructuring, the traditional leader said there is need to change the country’s commercial and social behaviour if we are to abide by the terms and conditions of the agreement.



He however expressed concern at the poor working culture among Zambians and called for a drastic change of mindset if programs such as CDF are to meet the desired outputs.



Mr. Imenda who is on a tour of Western Province to check on CDF and other developmental projects as well as party structures has since cut short his tour owing to a family bereavement and has since returned home.

The Falcon