TRADITIONAL LEADERS FROM WITHIN AND OUTSIDE ZAMBIA HAVE STARTED TO ARRIVE FOR THE KULAMBA CEREMONY



Traditional leaders from Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia have started arriving in Katete District, Eastern Province for the 2024 Kulamba traditional ceremony of the Chewa people.



The ceremony which is being held at Mkaika Chewa headquarters will reach its climax this Saturday.



Kulamba Ceremony Organising Committee Chairperson Chief MBANGO’MBE says President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, Malawi’s LAZARUS CHAKWERA and FILIPE NYUSI of Mozambique are expected to attend the ceremony.



The Chief MBANGO’MBE said this year’s ceremony will be unique because of the adequate preparations.



And Kulamba Ceremony Invitation and Publicity Committee Chairperson LUCAS PHIRI said preparations have reached 99 percent.



Meanwhile, Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer ROBERTSON MWEEMBA has appealed to road users to respect traffic rules.



Mr MWEEMBA has also warned that those with ill motives to refrain from engaging in bad vice because police are ready to deal with them.



During this ceremony, Chewa Chiefs from the three countries pay homage to Kalonga GAWA UNDI.