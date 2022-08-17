TRAFFIC POLICE OFFICER HIT BY A VEHICLE

Police were moving in a private Toyota Hilux vehicle when one of them jumped out to stop an oncoming vehicle lady driven.



The lady driven stopped but the heavy duty fuso tipper truck which was following her behind failed to stop and hit into the rover from behind, Hitting into the Officer and rolled to the other lane.



The fuso also hit the office who was already on the ground and drugged him several meters before stopping and the driver run away. rover lady was in shock. The police officers came out picked their friend and off they drove as the crowd shouted mwapaisa muzanu”.