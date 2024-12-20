TRAFFIC ROADBLOCKS HAVE RETURNED DUE TO SECURITY REASONS – MWIIMBU



HOME Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu said police traffic roadblocks have returned due to security reasons.





And Mwiimbu has announced 53 more countries, making it 167 altogether, whose nationalities will not be required to obtain visas when travelling to Zambia.





Speaking during the press briefing in Lusaka, Mwiimbu said the traffic police was told to remove roadblocks, something he said they complied with, but of late the roadblocks have come back due to security reasons.





“Those roadblocks have been set up for security reasons, and will be in the process of removing a number of them as we enter festival season,” Mwiimbu said.





But Mwiimbu did not explain the nature of the security reasons he alluded to, which necessitated the frequent roadblocks.





Daily Revelation