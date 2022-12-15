TRAGEDY AS SIBLINGS DIE JUST THREE DAYS APART

By Kampa Senkwe | LCN

Thursday, December 15, 2022 | Published at 10:00 a.m. CAT

LUBUTO CENTRE | A 33-year-old man of Lubuto has died from injuries he suffered after he fell from a tree while mounting a tent during the funeral of his elder sister.

Godfrey Mwango is reported to have fractured his spine on Sunday at their family home in Lubuto Centre near Church of Christ a few hours after his immediate elder sister Annie Mwango passed away.

Godfrey who used to sell roasted meat locally known as imicopo at Lubuto Market died on Tuesday at Ndola Teaching Hospital while his sister Annie was being laid to rest at Kantolomba Cemetery.

Annie Mwango, 35, who was also a marketeer at Lubuto Market died on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at St Dominic Mission Hospital in Kavu after an illness.

Meanwhile, Godfrey Mwango will be laid to rest at Kantolomba Cemetery on Friday, December 16, 2022.

📷: SIBLINGS: Godfrey Mwango and Annie Mwango

