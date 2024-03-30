Tragedy in South Africa as vehicle carrying Easter worshippers falls off bridge, 45 dead

The Easter weekend didn’t start well for some worshippers who have been reported dead in South Africa after their vehicle went out of control, fell over a bridge and caught fire while on its way to an Easter conference.

The tragic bus crash happened in South Africa’s Limpopo province on Thursday, killing 45 people, according to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC). An eight-year-old girl who was seriously injured has been airlifted to hospital, the public broadcaster said.

The crash occurred in the Mamatlakala mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken, when the passengers, who were pilgrims, were traveling from Gaborone (the capital city of neighboring country Botswana) to a church for an Easter conference.

“It is alleged that the driver lost control, colliding with barriers on the bridge, causing the bus to go over the bridge and hitting the ground, where it caught fire,” South Africa’s Department of Transport said.

“I am sending my heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragic bus crash near Mamatlakala. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time,” South African Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said, per SABC. “We continue to urge responsible driving at all times with heightened alertness as more people are on our roads this Easter weekend.”

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.