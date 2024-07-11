Tragic Accident, Neighbour Runs Over Toddler

A one-and-a-half-year-old baby has tragically lost his life after being run over by a car in the Six Miles area of Chibombo District.

According to the police statement, the incident occurred on July 9, 2024, around 9:30 hours, when the young child left his home to play at a neighbor’s house, located approximately 200 meters away. Tragically, the child went under a Toyota Noah vehicle, bearing registration ABT 9503, parked at the neighbor’s residence.

The driver, unaware of the child’s presence, started moving the vehicle, resulting in the baby being fatally struck. Police officers were immediately dispatched to the scene and rushed the child to the University Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The body of the deceased child has been taken to the hospital mortuary, where a postmortem examination will be conducted. Police have opened an inquiry file to investigate the incident further.

This heartbreaking tragedy has left many devastated.