Tragic bus accident kills goalkeeper and assistant coach of Algeria’s El Bayadh

Algerian football faces a solemn period following a devastating bus accident involving Mouloudia El Bayadh. The incident, which resulted in the loss of reserve goalkeeper Zakaria Bouziani and assistant coach Khalid Muftah, has sent sadness to the football community.

The team was on its way to a league game against JSK Kabylie when the bus tragically overturned in the town of Sougueur in northern-Western Algeria. While the remaining team members are injured, they are reported to be in stable condition.

Responding to this heartbreaking event, the Algerian Football Federation has decided to suspend all football activities for the remainder of the week, impacting games across various divisions. This includes the postponement of the highly anticipated draw for the Republic Cup.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said in a statement that he received the news of the tragedy with “great pain and sorrow”, offering his condolences to the families of the victims.

Beyond the immediate loss, the incident’s consequences stretch to strategic disruptions in Algerian football. The postponement of the Republic Cup draw, a crucial event in the football calendar, may affect the planning of the teams involved.

As the nation mourns its footballing talents, the Algerian Football Federation is awaited to provide further details on the rescheduling of the draw and the reasons behind the decision to postpone.”

El Bayadh lie sixth in the Algerian league table with 15 points from 10 games, 12 adrift of runaway leaders MC Alger.