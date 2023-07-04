TRAGIC: Footballer, Collins Sikombe, Loses Mother & Three Sisters In Likili Bus & Train Accident

Zesco United star Collins Sikombe has lost his mother and three other family members in the tragic road accident that happened in Mpika when a Likili Bus collided with a train.

A close family member has confirmed the tragic news which reveal that the other three deceased were Sikombe’s sisters.

According to Tazara Mpika Regions Manager, Kambani Ndhlovu, 65 passengers were on board the Likili bus six of whom

were pronounced. Among the six was the driver and the conductor.

He said according to information gathered from the scene, the bus driver was trying to beat the TAZARA train at a level crossing while ignoring the speed humps.

ZB

May be an image of 2 people and people smiling