TRAGIC LOSS AS WILDLIFE OFFICER IS KILLED IN ENCOUNTER WITH STRAY ELEPHANT IN SERENJE DISTRICT

In a devastating turn of events, a wildlife officer lost his life in a fatal encounter with a stray elephant in Serenje District, Central Province. The incident was confirmed by Milner Mwanakampwe, Central Province Permanent Secretary, during a solemn media briefing.

The officer, identified as Josphat Singoyi, was stationed at Kanona Camp in Serenje. The tragedy unfolded as officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife were attempting to guide the elephants back to their designated game management area.

According to Dr. Mwanakampwe, Officer Singoyi was tragically trampled upon when the elephant charged at him relentlessly. Despite the swift response of other officers trying to intervene and subdue the elephant, their efforts came too late to save Singoyi’s life.

Adding to the distress, another wildlife officer sustained severe injuries during the incident and is currently fighting for his life at Kabwe Central Hospital.

Dr. Mwanakampwe expressed concern regarding the increasing number of elephant attacks in various districts of the province, notably highlighting the escalating occurrences in Serenje.

This heartbreaking event serves as a reminder of the risks faced by those committed to wildlife protection and conservation. The loss of Officer Singoyi’s life will be mourned by the entire wildlife community and the nation as a whole.

Our deepest condolences go out to Officer Josphat Singoyi’s family, friends, and colleagues, as well as to the injured officer fighting for his life. We hope they find strength and support during this incredibly challenging time, while sincere efforts continue to address the pressing issue of rising elephant aggression in the region.

Spice FM