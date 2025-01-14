TRAGIC LOSS: BURIAL PLANS ANNOUNCED FOR MWANSHELELA NKULUKUSA, SON OF CENTRAL PROVINCE MINISTER



Central Province is mourning the untimely passing of Mwanshelela Nkulukusa, the 21-year-old son of Hon. Mwabashike Nkulukusa, who is Minister of Central Province and UPND Central Province Chairperson. Mwanshelela passed away on January 11, 2025, in India, where he had been receiving medical treatment.





His body has arrived in Zambia today, marking a sombre moment for family, friends, and the community at large. The burial is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 16, 2025.





Further details regarding the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course as loved ones prepare to pay their final respects.





As the family navigates this difficult time, the public is invited to extend their condolences and support.



May Mwanshelela’s soul rest in peace.@M.G



UPND MEDIA TEAM