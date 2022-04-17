TRAINING CDF GUIDELINES ONGOING, MAY DELAY IMPLEMENTION

By Agness Shamboko

Sixteen out of twenty wards in Mansa District have been covered in the ongoing Ward Development Committee’s (WDC) training on Constituency Development Fund (CDF) guidelines ahead of implementation of the respective funds.

WDC’s Namwandwe Chairperson, Webster Nkandu says the training is expected to be completed next week tuesday for both Mansa central and Bahati constituencies respectively.

From the on the ongoing CDF tracking by Diamond TV, the current training of WDCs on guidelines shows the inertia that the allocation of the eight hundred and five million kwacha CDF disbursement country wide that should have been allocated in the first quarter but was released late by government.

This entails training of selected individuals to manage the implementation on projects should have been done earlier but is happening now and may further delay the process.