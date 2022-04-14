Two inmates at all-women’s New Jersey jail are PREGNANT after both had sex with transgender prisoners

Two women at New Jersey’s only all-women’s prison have both fallen pregnant after having sex with transgender inmates.

The pregnant women, who were not identified, are housed at the embattled Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, in Clinton, which New Jersey Governor announced plans to close last year.

Prison bosses said that in both instances, the sex was consensual.

It is unclear if the women had sex with the same transgender inmate, or if it was two different inmates. Edna Mahan houses 27 transgender prisoners, and over 800 women altogether. It is also unclear how far along the two inmates are, and whether they plan to continue with their respective pregnancies. An investigation has been launched.

The correctional facility began to house transgender women – including those that have yet to undergo gender reassignment surgery – last year.

That came as part of a settlement following a lawsuit brought by a trans woman and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of New Jersey.

ACLU legal director Jeanne LoCicero defended on Tuesday the policy, saying it ensured the rights of trans prisoners were not violated.

‘[It’s] in line with New Jersey’s strong anti-discrimination laws that prevent discrimination and harassment on the basis of gender identity,’ she told local news outlet NJ.com.

Edna Mahan, the only women’s prison in the Garden State, does not require transgender inmates to proceed with reassignment surgery in order to be housed at the correctional.

DOC’s external affairs executive director Dan Sperrazza also told NJ.com that the pregnant women had engaged in intercourse willingly, following several accusations of abuse at the jail.

‘While DOC cannot comment on any specific disciplinary or housing decisions that may be considered in light of these events, the Department always reserves all options to ensure the health and safety of the individuals in its custody,’ Sperrazza said.

In 2021, two Edna Mahan prisoners filed a lawsuit seeking for the gender identity policy to be revoked, after they were allegedly harassed by transgender prisoners.

The women also claimed the transgender inmates were engaging in sexual activity with cisgender prisoners. – DailyMail UK