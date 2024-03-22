Transparency International CEO’s Response In Sour Taste, Raises Doubts On Transparency Fight Against Corruption- Maiko Zulu

Maiko Zulu wrote;

TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL CEO’s RESPONSE IN SOUR TASTE, RAISES DOUBTS ON TRANSPARENCY FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

This morning on Hot FM. The Transparency International CEO Mr Daniel Eriksson was asked if he thought the President of Zambia should publicly declare his assets.

In his response Mr Eriksson rather suggested that the Judges should be the ones to start declaring their assets and not the President. He went on to mention that maybe the next President should be the one to declare his or her assets as a show of transparency.

We find this response to be discouraging and a counter to the Anti Corruption Commission Board Chairman Musa Mwenye’s advocacy for lifestyle audits for critical public servants.

If transparency and the fight against graft are going to be selective, then citizens are being taken for a ride. Let there be no sacred cows.

We urge Mr Eriksson to make amends over his remarks.

