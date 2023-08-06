Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali Faces Court Over Damaged House

The Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali, has been dragged to court for his alleged involvement in the destruction of a newly built house situated on a disputed plot in Ndola’s Dola Hill area. The complainant, identified as George Kampamba, is embroiled in a legal battle with Mr. Tayali over the ownership of the plot in Ndola, Central Province.

Mr. Kampamba has accused Minister Tayali of orchestrating the demolition of his house on the evening of 28th July 2023. He claims that individuals acting on Mr. Tayali’s behalf were responsible for the destruction of his property.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to the damaged house, Ndola Mayor Jones Kalyati and Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri were petitioned by Mr. Kampamba, who expressed his grievances against the Minister of Transport. According to Mr. Kampamba, Minister Tayali has been bullying him and disregarding proper legal procedures in the dispute over the plot.

“Mr. Tayali should have followed the right procedure over the disputed plot instead of taking the law into his own hands,” said Mr. Kampamba, who also appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to remove Mr. Tayali from his ministerial position so that he can face court proceedings as an ordinary citizen.

The complainant presented documentation to support his claim of ownership, including a survey diagram, site plan, offer letter from the Ministry of Lands, title deed, and building permit from the council. Mr. Kampamba emphasized that the damaging of his house was a distressing event, but he refrained from commenting further on the ongoing court case, expressing his hope that justice would prevail.

“This is thuggery behavior by the Honourable Minister. President Hichilema, look at the behavior of Mr. Tayali. This is uncalled for. Mr. Tayali is a bully here in Ndola, and it is as if he is untouchable,” added Mr. Kampamba.

As of now, Minister Frank Tayali has not issued any public statement regarding the allegations and the legal proceedings.