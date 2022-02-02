TRANSPORT FARE REDUCTION UNCERTAIN AMIDST FUEL PRICE REDUCTION

By Wendson Mavoro

Zambians have welcomed the move by the Energy Regulation Board to reduce fuel pump prices with expectation of reduced transport fares.

Kalingalinga resident Derrick Phiri says he expects stakeholders in the transport reduce fares as soon as possible.

Mr. Phiri adds that low income earners such as himself have been having a tough time making ends meet amidst high fuel prices.

But Flush Buses Proprietor Ismail Khankara says it will be difficult for players in the transport sector to reduce fares following the increased cost of doing business cause by hiked user fees by the Road Transport Safety Agency.

Mr. Khankara has however mentioned that players in the transport sector are yet to meet to deliberate on the fuel price reduction.