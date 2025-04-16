TRANSPORT MINISTER COMMITS TO SETTLING TAZARA SALARY ARREARS AS K43 MILLION IS DISBURSED



Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali has assured over 2,000 employees of the Tanzania-Zambia Railways Authority (TAZARA) that the government is committed to clearing their outstanding salary arrears.



Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Tayali revealed that K43 million of the K86 million owed to TAZARA workers was released last Thursday, with the remaining funds expected to be disbursed once the Ministry of Finance receives and reviews the railway company’s updated financial records.



“The Ministry of Finance requested an updated financial status report from TAZARA before releasing the outstanding funds, in a bid to ensure accountability and prudent use of public resources,” Tayali stated. “As of this morning, TAZARA management has submitted the required financials. We are now waiting for the Ministry of Finance to release the remaining funds.”



He urged union leaders to communicate the development to their members and encourage a return to work, emphasizing that the government is taking active steps to support the workforce.



“This administration is committed to supporting them. A solution is in sight, and there is no need for the strike to continue,” he said.



TAZARA Managing Director Bruno Tandeo Ching’andu, who also addressed journalists at the event, confirmed that with partial funding already released, workers are expected to resume duties soon.



The move comes after a period of industrial action by TAZARA employees demanding unpaid salaries, which disrupted rail operations between the two countries.