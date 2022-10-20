Transport Minister Frank Tayali Embarks On A Six Pack Mission… He Won’t Eat Nshima Until 2023

TAYALI EMBARKS ON A SIX PACK MISSION, ATI, HE WON’T EAT NSHIMA UNTIL 2023.

TRANSPORT and Logistics minister Frank Tayali has embarked on an ambitious mission to replace his gigantic pot-belly with a well-toned six-pack like that of Manchester United star, Christiano Ronaldo.

To ensure results, the minister has not supplied his digestive system with any starchy raw materials like nshima to work on for the last two months and intends to keep it that way until next January.

“I have not had nshima now for two months. So the clock is still ticking. I won’t have Nshima until January next year,” Tayali was quoted as saying by the Mast Newspaper.

“I am purely on a protein diet,” he added.

The burly minister says he wants to be the “first old man to have a six-pack”.

Last month, the minister announced on his Facebook page that he had received constant reminders of the need to keep fit and healthy by reducing his weight.

Accompanying the caption were videos of the ministers sweating profusely while running on a treadmill and working out an another of modern gym equipment in his home.

Besides burning all the fat in his hody, the Ndola Central member of parliament also wants to inspire others to keep fit.

Although he has not quite lost his belly, Tayali feels results of his rigorous workouts have started to show through his clothes.

“I am just seeing my clothes are becoming bigger. So talk to me in January you will see. I will be the first old man to develop a six pack,” he promised.

(Source: Kalemba)