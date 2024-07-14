TRANSPORTER REFUSED TO RELEASE MEDICINES UNTIL ZAMMSA PAYS CHARGES AND FEES

IMPOUNDED CONTAINERS CARRYING ASSORTED MEDICINES RELEASED

Lusaka, 13th July 2024. Sixty One (61) containers carrying assorted medicines and medical supplies belonging to the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) that were recently held by the transporter and clearing agent, pending the payment of associated fees, have been released.

The containers were marooned at J&J warehouse in Makeni, pending the payment of demurrage and storage charges by ZAMMSA.

Thanks to the intervention by the Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo, the containers have since been released and offloading is currently ongoing at ZAMMSA central warehouse in Lusaka. This will ensure timely distribution of the life-saving commodities to the over 3500 health facilities across the country.

Investigations by law enforcement agencies to determine what led to the accumulation of the charges and the exact amount involved have been instituted.

The release of the health commodities and subsequent distribution to health facilities is expected to boost the stock availability of essential medicines and medical supplies in public health facilities, thereby leading to quality healthcare service delivery for the Zambian people.

This consignment is part of the third shipment of the bulk procurement of health commodities from the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Issued by:

Bradley Chingobe

Senior Manager-Corporate Communications.