TRANSPORTERS HIKE FARES IN PARTS OF THE COUNTRY

Bus and taxi operators in Mufulira on the Copperbelt have disregarded government’s directive against hiking fares before consultations are concluded with all stakeholders.

On Saturday the RTSA warned bus and taxi drivers with intentions of hiking fares before approval that the law will not support such acts.

But in parts of the Copperbelt bus fares have been increased by different margins ranging from K2 to K5 depending on the distances.

Residents have complained over the increase as they fear the cost of everting else will go up.

But a statement from the Bus and taxis Association leadership has warned against any increases until all parties are consulted.

Last week, the Energy Regulation Board increased prices of fuel.

And in Chinsali, Buses and taxi operators, servicing local routes have hiked fares by k5 to k15 kwacha effective Monday December 20 2021.

This is contrary to advice by RTSA as well as the buses and taxis association of Zambia for transporters to remain calm and not adjust fares until consultations are made with government.