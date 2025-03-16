TRAORE REJECTS BUDGET BY POLICE TO PROCURE RIOT VEHICLES BUT GOES FURTHER TO PROCURE AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT
Capt. Ibrahim Traore has handed over equipment to the Ministry of Agriculture for hydro-agricultural projects.
During the hand over , Traore 37 said he has rejected a budget provided by the Police for him to buy heavy anti-riot vehicles arguing that his country doesn’t need to invest in such when the people are desperately in need of economic solutions. Last week, the Burkina Faso President rejected calls to increase the presidential term limit to 7 years saying 5 years is even more time to do anything meaningful by any leader.
Meanwhile, on March 11, 2025, the youthful President of Burkina Faso, Head of State, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, handed over a large consignment of equipment to the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources.
Here in Zambia Steven kampyongo bought all those things you have refused.
Your man is busy UPNDsing the Constitution!!
This is how a president should behave. This is by far the best African president ever. This man keeps on delivering quietly. You would be shocked at what he has achieved in the last 2 years alone.
Compare this man to the utter rubbish we have here, or other African countries. This is the type of president we want to vote for in 2026. Corruption can not even breathe in such a country. Tribalism is nowhere to be found there. Ama levels, this is true champions league. The man has even rejected changing their constitution.
God bless Captain Ibrahim Traore.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Here we have someone who is more than Traore and he is a democrate. People like you are crying for someone you have no clue about. Zambia is a democratic state, the country you are praising the constitution has been suspended. Just sell the manifesto for Tonse to the people and see how you be received.
Your ignorance on many economic matters is frightening. Do you know that Zambia is ahead of Burkina Faso in most of the things you are excited about for Burkina Faso? Do you know that Zambia has been implementing agricultural support for some time now in form of FISP and even now enhanced with SAF and AMF? Furthermore, do you know that Zambia’s economic growth on average has beaten Burkina Faso in the last 3 years of the new dawn government despite the severe drought in 2024 and is projected to be among the top 10 fastest growing economies in 2025 with a growth rate of 6.6%? Your beloved Burkina Faso is not even on top 20 list and you are here daily singing praises for something know very little about but merely basing your claims on incomplete information you get on the internet. May be you should ask the Burkinabes what they think is really happening in their country, then come back here. Remove your hate driven blindness and see what is really happening in Zambian and you will surely have a different view.
Those who spend time reading widely and attempt to learn from what happened and what is happening presently will understand ” The Operation Mafuta Mingi”. Idi chased the Asians out of Uganda. The rest is history. There is a way a country must me managed. You get too excited, you run too fast, you use emotions to make decisions, you crush. Let’s wait and see. This do change along the way.