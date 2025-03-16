TRAORE REJECTS BUDGET BY POLICE TO PROCURE RIOT VEHICLES BUT GOES FURTHER TO PROCURE AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT

Capt. Ibrahim Traore has handed over equipment to the Ministry of Agriculture for hydro-agricultural projects.

During the hand over , Traore 37 said he has rejected a budget provided by the Police for him to buy heavy anti-riot vehicles arguing that his country doesn’t need to invest in such when the people are desperately in need of economic solutions. Last week, the Burkina Faso President rejected calls to increase the presidential term limit to 7 years saying 5 years is even more time to do anything meaningful by any leader.

Meanwhile, on March 11, 2025, the youthful President of Burkina Faso, Head of State, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, handed over a large consignment of equipment to the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources.