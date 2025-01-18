TRAPPED UNDERGROUND WITH DECAYING BODIES, MINERS FACED A DARK REALITY



This story contains details that some people may find distressing.





As Mzwandile Mkwayi was lowered into the South African mine in a red metal cage attached to a hoist above ground, the first thing that struck him was the smell.



“Let me tell you something,” he tells the BBC, “those bodies really smelled bad”.





When he got home later that day, he told his wife he could not eat the meat she had cooked.



“It’s because when I spoke to the miners, they told me some of them had to eat other [people] inside the mine because there was no way they could find food. And they were also eating cockroaches,” he said on a phone call from his home.





Allegations that the miners resorted to eating human flesh in order to survive were also made by other miners who were rescued in December, in statements submitted to the high court.



Mkwayi, a former convict, known locally as Shasha, lives in the township of Khuma that was close to the disused mine in Stilfontein. The 36-year-old, who had served seven years in prison for robbery, volunteered to go down to help with the rescue effort.





“I’m being rehabilitated by the correctional services and I volunteered because people in our community were seeking help for their children and brothers.



“The rescue company said they didn’t have anyone who wanted to go down. So my friend Mandla and I agreed to volunteer so we could help our brothers to resurface and bring up the dead bodies.”





But even though he wanted to help, the 25-minute journey down the 2km (1.2 mile)-deep shaft filled him with terror. (BBC News)