Travis Scott arrested for disorderly intoxicated and trespassing

American rapper Travis Scott has been arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing.

Scott was arrested for causing a “disturbance” on a charter boat at the Miami Beach Marina, he was drunk, and asked to leave multiple times.

Officers were called to the marina at 12:44 am to reports of a disturbance.

The Grammy Award nominee was reportedly getting off a charter boat when the owner of the boat asked him to leave.

Police said Scott “became irate, screaming profanities, left and returned to disturb some more.

The musician was arrested at 1:17 am and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 4:35 am on a charge of disorderly intoxication as well as trespassing property after warning.

He submitted a $650 (512) bond-$500 (394) for the trespass charge and $150 (118) for disorderly intoxication.