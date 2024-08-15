Travis Scott Gets Reprieve After Being Busted By French Police In Paris

Rapper Travis Scott found himself in hot water over the weekend while in Paris, after an altercation with his bodyguard led to his detention by French police.

The 33-year-old artist, who had just returned from the Olympics, was taken into custody at his hotel around 5 a.m., following a confrontation that took place in the early hours of the morning. The incident resulted in Scott spending a brief period in a Parisian jail.

The details surrounding the dispute remain murky, but it has been reported that the altercation occurred shortly after Scott’s arrival back at his hotel.

French authorities, who responded to the situation, decided to detain the rapper for questioning. However, due to Travis Scott’s inebriated state at the time of his arrest, the police were unable to question him immediately. Instead, he was placed in a holding cell to sober up.

The following day, the Kanye West collaborator was released from custody without any charges being filed against him. While the exact cause of the altercation with his bodyguard remains unclear, Scott’s representatives have minimized the seriousness of the situation. The rapper is now back on the streets of Paris, seemingly unscathed by the incident.

This unexpected trouble in Paris adds to the list of publicized incidents involving Scott, but with no charges filed, it appears that the situation has been resolved for the time being.