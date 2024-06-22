American rapper, Travis Scott has started selling T-shirts featuring his mugshot after his recent arrest.

The Sicko Mode hitmaker was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing on a property after a warning in the early hours of Thursday morning, June 20.

The rapper is now capitalizing on his recent arrest by selling T-shirts featuring his mugshot.

He edited the image by removing his straight face for a cheesy grin. The Free the Rage Tee is priced at $35 and features Travis’ mugshot in the centre, with the phrase ‘It’s Miami’ written in quotes underneath.

The official police report stated Travis continued to repeat ‘It’s Miami’ to officers after his arrest.

A $5 contribution from the sale of each T-shirt will go to the Cactus Jack Foundation, which aims to empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long-term success.