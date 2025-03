Breaking news



Travis Scott to perform at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, this October



American rapper and singer Travis Scott will perform in Johannesburg as part of his CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR at FNB Stadium on Saturday, October 11, 2025.



The multi-platinum artist is set to deliver a high-energy show, featuring his biggest hits and impressive visuals.





This announcement follows the success of Chris Brown’s sold-out two days concerts in FNB Stadium last year in December.