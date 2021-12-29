TRENDING: MINISTER OF INFORMATION COMMISSIONS CAR PARK AT ZNBC.

Lusaka, Wednesday, 29 December, 2021

The Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda today commissioned a newly constructed car park at the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC).

She said: “as Government, it is our desire to see a media industry that has earned a respectable image and inspires confidence in all it’s stakeholders, especially, members of staff.”

The Minister said: “image is important in business as clients form an opinion about a business based on its appearance. It is, therefore, important that media houses match the quality of the products and services offered with high standards for it’s surroundings.”