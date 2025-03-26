Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid this summer upon the expiry of his Liverpool contract.

according to talkSPORTAlexander-Arnold, 26, will leave Anfield after agreeing personal terms over a five-year deal worth in excess of in excess of £220,000-per-week with the Spanish giants in a seismic blow to Arne Slot’s side.

The report adds that Alexander-Arnold has been in discussions with Carlo Ancelotti’s side since January, and that Liverpool have been kept in the loop with regards to the ongoing negotiations.

In fact, given the increasing speculation, Betfair suspended betting on Alexander-Arnold joining Real this summer following a flurry of bets on Tuesday morning.

The defender had been as short as 2/7 to move to Los Blancos before the measure was taken.

A move on a free transfer follows Real’s strategy in recent windows after David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Kylian Mbappe all moved to the Bernabeu at the end of their contracts.

Alexander-Arnold would similarly link up with fellow Englishman Jude Bellingham in Spain, with the midfielder known to be a close friend of the Liverpool star.