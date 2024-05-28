TRIBAL, DIVISIVE UTTERANCES FROM OPPOSITION IRKS IMENDA

UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda says the ruling party is taken aback by irresponsible statements and tribal remarks bordering on hate speech.

Mr Imenda told journalists at the Anderson Kambela Mazoka house that the ruling party was disturbed that the opposition has taken the route of using divisive language and tribal remarks to gain political mileage.

Mr Imenda further said that recent remarks by a named independent member of parliament (MP) from the Eastern province to the effect that Eastern Province will be a no go area for the Tonga ethnic group was receipt for anarchy.

He further said the fact that Zambians from different walks of life have co-existed in harmony for times immemorial was testimony of the country’s various ethnic groupings’ love for peace, unity and harmony.

Mr Imenda further reminded the opposition that failure to take a leaf from the Rwandan genocide, adding that failure to tame their tongues had the potential to lead to civil strife.

And adding a voice to the brewing debate on the alleged abduction of Petauke Central MP, Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda, Mr Imenda clarified that the UPND was of the view that the Police should be allowed to independently conclude its investigations.

