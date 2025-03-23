TRIBAL & REGIONALISM IN TONSE
Dear ba Candidates, so if it was UPND who making such appointments you would be saying HH is a regional and tribal leader. Manje look at them ba Tonse. This is a regional grouping. Don’t even hide my name. James Phiri
– National Parliamentary Affairs Chairman: Hon. Brian Mundubile (PF MP and MCC) BEMBA
– National Parliamentary Affairs Vice Chairman: Mr. Chifumu Banda SC (FDD Vice President) EASTERN
– National Youth Chairman: Mr. Celestine Mukandila BEMBA
– National Youth Vice Chairman: Mr. Jason Mwanza (Gen Z Founding President) EASTERN
– National Students Affairs Chairman: Mr. Shadreck Mumba (Former UNZASU President and ZAYES Founder Leader) EASTERN
– National Student Affairs Vice Chairman: Mr. Ibrahim Mwamba (SASYDA President) BEMBA
– National Women Affairs Chairlady: Madam Exilda Mwenya (NED President) BEMBA
– National Women Vice Chairlady: Ms. Charity Mpundu Kapona (PF MCC) BEMBA
No it is NOT tribalism and regionalism because it is Bembas and Eastern
Unless the names were Southern, Western or NW Provinces names you would have seen headlines like “Zambezi Provinces clique”….. Shame!
I have said bit many times: “They don’t see the log in their eyes.”
Bishops are quite because it is normal for them
.
And you will not see any postings from Indigo Tyrol and his Cohorts of Tribal Bloggers on this Article. These Wet Blankets, Cowards and Loudmouths!!!!
Even the Bishops are the same names how can they see the what we are seeing….
These people di not want to be ruled. Where is Munir Zulu, Ndola Mayor, Binwel Mpundu, Given Lubinda, Hon. Kapyanga, Kafwaya, Nakachinda and the rest? We are not dull. None Bembas and Easterners, open your eyes, don’t be used. These are pathetic tribalism together with their Bishops.