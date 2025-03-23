TRIBAL & REGIONALISM IN TONSE



Dear ba Candidates, so if it was UPND who making such appointments you would be saying HH is a regional and tribal leader. Manje look at them ba Tonse. This is a regional grouping. Don’t even hide my name. James Phiri









– National Parliamentary Affairs Chairman: Hon. Brian Mundubile (PF MP and MCC) BEMBA





– National Parliamentary Affairs Vice Chairman: Mr. Chifumu Banda SC (FDD Vice President) EASTERN



– National Youth Chairman: Mr. Celestine Mukandila BEMBA





– National Youth Vice Chairman: Mr. Jason Mwanza (Gen Z Founding President) EASTERN



– National Students Affairs Chairman: Mr. Shadreck Mumba (Former UNZASU President and ZAYES Founder Leader) EASTERN



– National Student Affairs Vice Chairman: Mr. Ibrahim Mwamba (SASYDA President) BEMBA





– National Women Affairs Chairlady: Madam Exilda Mwenya (NED President) BEMBA





– National Women Vice Chairlady: Ms. Charity Mpundu Kapona (PF MCC) BEMBA