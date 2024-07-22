TRIBALISM, A THING OF THE PAST – NKOMBO



(ZANIS) Local Government and Rural Development Minister, GARY NKOMBO says the UPND has helped to restore peace and unity in the country which was destroyed due to tribalism.



Mr. NKOMBO says tribalism is a thing of the past which all well meaning Zambians should not condone.



He said this during the Lwendela traditional ceremony of the Kaonde speaking people of Kasempa District.



Mr. NKOMBO reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing collaborations with traditional leaders in upholding national values and principles.



And Labour and Social Security Minister, BRENDA TAMBATAMBA who also attended the event commended Kasempa residents for living in harmony.



Meanwhile Chief INGWE, who spoke through Royal Establishment General Secretary, FRANCIS SAOMBA commended President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and his government for fulfilling campaign promises.



Chief INGWE cited the implementation of the free education policy, construction of chiefs palaces and increased Constituency Development Fund –CDF- which has seen youths benefiting through skills development as some of the achievements.



The traditional leader has encouraged his subjects to take advantage of the empowerment programmes that the government is implementing in order to improve their livelihoods.



