TRIBALISM DEEPEN IN WESTERN PROVINCE

Scoop Reporter

The Nkoya Royal Establishment and Mbunda Royal Establishment has summoned all its subjects to a must attend Indaba on the 10th December 2022 to discuss challenges in the two chiefdoms.



The two royal Establishment in Kaoma and Nkeyema have summoned all mbundas and nkoyas from all corners of the country to attend the meeting which will among other things discuss alleged sidelining of the two tribes from national issues.