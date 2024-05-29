Tribalism must be fought with equal force on both sides, not just against those opposing the govt- Thomas Sipalo

LAWS MUST BE APPLIED EQUALLY AND FAIRLY TO ALL!!!

Tribalism must be fought with equal force on both sides, not just against those opposing the government.

Currently, the same laws are being broken by both government supporters and opponents, but only those against the government are being arrested and charged.

This selective application of the law must not be tolerated. If the government is truly against tribalism, then all those championing it, regardless of their political affiliation, must be arrested, prosecuted, and jailed equally and fairly according to the law.

The law must be impartial and not biased towards those in power. We must question why opposition members are quickly arrested for tribal remarks and seditious acts, while government supporters committing the same offenses go free.

Let us demand equal application of the law for all, regardless of political affiliation.

Let’s promote one Zambia,one Nation.

ABASHTRIBALISM.

Thomas Sipalo,

Komboni President,

United Kwacha Alliance (UKA)

National Youth Chairman.