TRIBALISM NAILED AT ZESCO: UNLESS YOU ARE A PF CADRE, YOU WILL NOT SEE THE BALANCED DIFFERENT TRIBES AT ZESCO

By George Lemba

A list of top managers obtained has shown how the institution has been balanced in terms of tribe under President Hakainde Hichilema.

As can be seen here: All tribes are employed at ZESCO under the leadership of HH through Victor Mapani and his team compared to the way PF was running the institution by putting PF cadres on payrolls and gobbling over 700 million Kwacha in ghost workers.