Tribute to George Kunda, late Vice President and Justice Minister of the Republic of Zambia:



Today, we pay tribute to the life and legacy of George Kunda, the 11th Vice-President of Zambia, who served under President Rupiah Banda from 2008 to 2011. Born on February 26, 1956, in Luanshya, this man was a distinguished lawyer and politician who left an indelible mark on Zambia’s justice system and political landscape. He was many things to a lot of people but to me he was a good dad.



A Brilliant Career



My father’s academic excellence and professional achievements are a testament to his dedication and perseverance. He graduated with distinction from the University of Zambia, where he was recognized as the best law student. He later established his own law firm, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to justice.





Public Service and Leadership



As Vice-President, George Kunda played a pivotal role in promoting accountable governance and defending the rule of law. He was a strong advocate for the separation of powers and good governance, earning him respect from his peers and the nation. His contributions to Zambia’s constitutional and law development process will forever be remembered.



Lasting Legacy



My father’s passing on April 16, 2012, was a significant loss to the nation, but his legacy continues to inspire. I, his son, have carried on his father’s legacy in politics. I served two terms as Muchinga Member of Parliament and later formed my own party, the Zambia Wake-Up Party (ZAWAPA), which was registered in May 2023. This development showcases the lasting impact of my father’s life and work on his family and the nation.



Tribute



To him, we offer our deepest condolences to his family, particularly mum – Irene and my siblings, Georgina, Marion, George, Godfrey, and Chiluba. We celebrate his life, achievements, and dedication to public service. May his legacy continue to inspire future generations of Zambians.



I thank you.



Zawapa – Zambia wake-up Party President Howard Kunda