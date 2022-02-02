By Shem Malinda

The Zambia Meteorological Department has revealed that the Tropical Cyclone Batsirai will enhance an increase in rainfall in the Eastern part of the country.

Zambia Meteorological Department Acting Assistant Director of Forecasting and Research, Felix Imbwae says this is because the Cyclone will make a landfall over central Mozambique.

Mr. Imbwae adds that the Department is monitoring the movement of the cyclone whose trajectory is headed towards the borders of South Africa.

He notes that Tropical Cyclone Batsirai will draw more precipitation off Zambia as it heads further south.

Meanwhile, Mr. Imbwae says Tropical Storm Ana has exited Zambia to Angola.