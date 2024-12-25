TROUBLE IN MOZAMBIQUE CAPITAL



Several flames of smoke can be seen as far as Maputo hill tops.





This follows after the announcement by the Constitutional Court of which proclaimed the victory of FRELIMO candidate Daniel Chapo.





Thousands have taken to the streets blocking traffic in several parts of the outlying neighborhoods, building barricades and burning tires. A bank branch was also set on fire As well as the Cumbeza toll booth. Protesters also set on fire Kamaxaquene District Court.



Southern Classic Media 