“TRT AFRICA, GO BEYOND GBM’s STORY AND SHINE A LIGHT ON UPND’s HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS”



Dear TRT Africa,



I am writing to invite you to take a closer look at the recent speculation surrounding GBM’s health and delve deeper into the processes President Hakainde Hichilema has implemented. It’s worth noting that GBM isn’t the only prisoner who has been granted medical treatment outside of prison under the UPND government.



Some Key Points to Consider:



✅Humanitarian Approach: The UPND government has shown a willingness to provide medical care to prisoners in need, showcasing a more compassionate side to their governance.

✅Comparison to Previous Administrations: Unlike previous governments, the UPND administration has demonstrated a commitment to upholding human rights and providing necessary care to those in custody.

✅President Hichilema’s Initiatives: Under President Hichilema’s leadership, the government has prioritized improving the welfare of prisoners and ensuring they receive proper medical attention.



If TRT Africa is committed to honest reporting, it would be beneficial to explore these aspects and highlight the positive work the UPND government is doing.



Possible Areas of Investigation:



✅Prisoner Welfare: Explore the conditions and treatment of prisoners in Zambia, highlighting any improvements or challenges.

✅Medical Care: Investigate the medical care provided to prisoners, including those treated outside of prison facilities.

✅Human Rights: Examine the UPND government’s commitment to upholding human rights, particularly in comparison to previous administrations.



By examining these areas, TRT Africa can provide a more comprehensive understanding of the UPND government’s efforts and initiatives.



Best regards,



WAGON MEDIA