TRUCK ABANDONS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN CHISAMBA MAIZE FIELD

April 23, 2023 – Police in Chisamba have apprehended 27 people believed to be illegal immigrants.

Members of the public in Mwachisompola area found the group in a maize field and immediately alerted Police officers who rushed and apprehended them.

Initial Investigations revealed that the group of all males believed to be Ethiopians aged between 18 and 40 were walking towards Lusaka after a motor vehicle they were using developed a mechanical fault.

They were being led by a Zambian man only identified as Nsama aged 36 of Kabanana area in Lusaka.

The suspects were apprehended on April 22, 2023 between 09:00 hours and 13:00 hours in Mwachisompola area.

They have all been handed over to the Department of Immigration for further investigations.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer